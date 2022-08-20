Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2021 record: 10-3, 4-0 (reached 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Brian Kelly (12th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jack Johnson
QB/DB, Sr.
• Passed for 716 yards, 6 TDs; rushed for 1,045 yards, 15 TDs; made 3 INTs on defense.
Ethan Rucker
LB, Sr.
• Made 55 tackles, blocked 2 punts.
Trace Wegmann
DL/OL, Sr.
• Made 115 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Brian Kelly is 82-50 in 11 seasons at Kossuth and has led the Aggies the playoffs every year.
New to the staff this year is Matt Meeks, who was head coach at Alcorn Central the previous four seasons. Meeks is a 2009 Kossuth graduate.
OFFENSE
All-Area pick Jack Johnson (Sr.) returns to lead the offense as quarterback. He proved to be a dangerous runner last fall and is now working to improve his passing game.
He’ll have good targets at receiver, including 6-foot-4 Jack Hancock (Sr.) and Hank Eaton (Jr.), who rejoined the team after sitting out last season.
Kossuth rushed for nearly 3,000 yards last year and will still lean heavily on the run. Junior Brady Kelly (898 yards, 9 TDs) is back, and big things are expected of senior speedster Reece Crum (430 yards, 4 TDs).
The offensive line features three big seniors: Jackson Dupree (6-0, 285), Nate Gay (6-1, 270) and Trace Wegmann (6-4, 250).
DEFENSE
Wegmann and Davis Wilbanks (Sr.) anchor a stout defensive line, with Dupree and Gay joining them. Fourth-year starter Ethan Tucker (Sr.) has been moved from linebacker to weakside end, which should provide an effective complement to Wegmann.
Evan Patton (Sr.) and Braxton Tucker (Sr.), who made 85 tackles last year, return at linebacker. At middle linebacker will be promising sophomore Bryant Pittman, and Damien Baker (Jr.) has been moved from safety to linebacker.
Johnson and Eaton are the safeties, while Crum and Blake Doles (Sr.) return at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Brody Hajek (Jr.) will again handle kicking duties. Crum will return kickoffs, and Johnson will return punts.
X-FACTOR
Kossuth’s collective experience could give it an edge in big games.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got more depth than we’ve had since I’ve been at Kossuth.” – Brian Kelly
