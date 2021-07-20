KOSSUTH• Kossuth has a history of great athletes who have come through the school, and some of them are trying their hand at being great coaches.
A pair of Kossuth graduates were officially hired on Monday night, with 2015 graduate Garison Lathrop taking over as head coach of the baseball program, while Brandon Bobo, a 1996 graduate, was selected for the softball job.
Lathrop replaces Daniel Threadgill, who led the Aggies to a 19-12 mark and a third-round playoff appearance while dealing with colon cancer this past season.
Lathrop’s homecoming is preceded by the five years spent as an assistant at Biggersville, but when home came calling, he just had to go.
“That’s the community that raised me and I grew up in, so it feels good to come back and be able to make a difference like the people before have helped me,” Lathrop said.
The 24-year-old has a unique understanding of the expectations that come with Kossuth baseball. As a player, Lathrop played for three state championships, winning two in 2013 and 2014.
“Me, having that background, and being in state championships, playing college baseball, (players) see that and hopefully that pushes them to work even harder,” said Lathrop.
High hopes
Championship expectations aren’t limited to just baseball at Kossuth. In just one season as the head coach of the Lady Aggies, Dana Rhea had his team knocking on the door of a title before it lost in the North championship finals to eventual state champion Booneville.
Rhea left Kossuth, taking the North Pontotoc job in early June, but he’s the only thing leaving, as the entire roster will be back in 2022.
“It’s a blessing to have all the talent coming back,” Bobo said. “I get a chance to learn along with them. They already know the game a lot, I’m just going to help where I can.”
It’ll be a tough row to hoe for the first-year head coach. Division 1-3A will still feature the defending champs in Booneville, and adds last season’s 2A runner-up as Mantachie joins the fold.
“They’ve got two great pitchers from Mantachie and Booneville, and we’ve got two great pitchers coming, too, so it ought to be fun,” Bobo said.