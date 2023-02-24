FULTON - There may be a slight controversy within the ranks of the Kossuth Lady Aggies. First-year coach Rick Hodum tells his team that nobody wants to win more than him.
“I don’t think it’s true,” Kossuth guard Anna Greene said following Friday’s 75-60 win against Noxubee County in the Class 3A quarterfinals. “We’re right there with him. He knows it.”
All four of the remaining teams in the state tournament know it now, too, after Kossuth dominated what many consider to be the best team in the class. Against a much larger opponent, the Lady Aggies did it from deep with 14 3-pointers.
Dacy Marsh hit seven of them. Greene hit a pair and scored a team-high 26 points.
“The shots have been falling for us all year,” Hodum said. “I’ve got a really, really unselfish team."
Kossuth will play either St. Andrews or Forest Wednesday in Jackson. Neighboring rival Booneville advanced to the other semifinal matchup earlier Friday with a 48-30 win against Yazoo County.
The Lady Aggies (19-10) fell behind by the game’s first five points, but led by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter. Marsh hit three from behind the arc in the first period. One of her three 3s in the third period came during a 10-0 run.
One of Marsh’s makes came on a kick-out from Greene, passing on a layup.
“We work on transition 3s a lot, spotting up, looking to kick out. We’re very guard-oriented,” Hodum said. “The way we look at it is, do what you’re pretty good at. I’m not saying we’ll pass on a wide open layup, but if the numbers are in our favor, we will try to spot one up every now and then.”
Tootie Lockett scored a game-high 31 points for Noxubee (26-3), but the two 3-pointers her team made weren’t nearly enough.
Jessica Hughes left no doubt when she hit three shots from deep in the fourth period. Hughes finished with 13 points. Emma Arthur scored 10 for Kossuth.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Kossuth went on an 18-4 run in the third period.
Point Maker: Anna Greene hit two of Kossuth’s 14 3-pointers and scored a team-high 26 points.
Talking Point: “My adrenaline gets going. I feel like everything I throw up there is going to go in.” - Kossuth senior Dacy Marsh after hitting seven 3-pointers
