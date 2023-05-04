For the second consecutive game in Kossuth’s best-of-three playoff series, Maddie Mask took her spot in the circle and shut down Mantachie.
Mask pitched her second shutout in as many days, and the Aggies’ offense scored early and often in a 10-0 win over Mantachie on the road Thursday night to advance to the Class 3A semifinals, where they will face either Amory or Booneville.
“Feeling great, played a great game all the way around,” Kossuth coach Brandon Bobo said. “Good at-bats, good pitching, good defense.”
Fans barely had time to get settled in at Mantachie before Kossuth’s Macie Starling belted a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. The Mustangs managed to hold off the Kossuth offense until the fourth inning after that, but that would be enough of a margin for the Aggies with Mask in the circle.
Mantachie threatened to respond to Kossuth’s hot start with runs of its own early, but the Mustangs ended up stranding several runners in the first two innings. The game got away from Mantachie after that, with Kossuth scoring at least one run in each of the final four frames.
“We didn’t get any timely hits that we needed,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said.
But this is a young Mantachie team that gained some valuable postseason experience against stiff competition heading into next season. Despite their youth and playing in a stacked region, the Mustangs had a strong year.
“We’re very young – I’ve got a senior and two juniors, and basically the rest of them are ninth graders and sophomores,” Montgomery said. “I’m looking forward to the future. I think we’ve got some kids that are going to grow and learn and develop and be pretty good ballplayers.”
Mask cruised through the Mantachie lineup, and she knocked in a run at the plate. Kossuth came into the game needing just one more win after another dominant outing from Mask in a 4-0 win in Game 1.
“It feels good,” Mask said. “I feel relaxed knowing that my defense is working behind me. I can throw any pitch, and they’ll make plays behind me.”
The Kossuth offense made its pitcher’s job a little easier on Thursday by capitalizing on a couple of errors and coming up with a few timely hits with runners on base. The Aggies scored two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and added a 10th run in the top of the seventh.
“It took a lot of pressure off my shoulders knowing that my teammates were working behind me, scoring runs,” Mask said.
Advancing to the state semifinals is no easy feat, and the Aggies know that a tougher test lies ahead. But they’re also ready for whatever challenges are in their way in the next round and potentially beyond.
“I like our chances every year,” Bobo said. “We’re ready. These girls are locked in. We’re ready to give it a try.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.