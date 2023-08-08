CORINTH – It took five sets, but Kossuth outlasted Tishomingo County at home on Tuesday night.
The No. 10-ranked Braves (0-1) fought tooth and nail in a back-and-forth, dramatic match, but it was the No. 6 Aggies (2-1) who came away with a 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14 victory.
“It was a tough battle, Tishomingo is a good school, a good volleyball program,” Kossuth coach Carleigh Mitchell said. “Our girls, I was very proud of them. They come out, they put the work in all week and they showed they wanted it.”
Tuesday night’s match featured a pair of athletic, powerful hitters in Kossuth’s Aven Mathis and Tishomingo’s Reese Moore, and they didn’t disappoint. Moore ended the night with 25 kills and a handful of aces, and Mathis was a force to be reckoned with as well.
“It’s crazy, those two girls, they’re athletes,” Mitchell said. “They’re going to put on a show, no matter what night of the week it is. It’s awesome to watch, especially kids within Corinth and just close communities.”
But early on, mistakes on offense cost Tishomingo, as they piled up and helped create a 19-7 deficit in the first set. The Braves reset in the second, and after trading blows, pulled away to tie the match.
After dropping the third set and finding themselves down 19-14 in the fourth, it looked bleak for the Braves. But Moore helped the offense find another gear, and Tishomingo came back to force a high-stakes fifth.
“It’s very nerve-wracking,” Mathis said. “Because you’re already nervous for your first game. So, having a tight game is more nerve-wracking because you want to win your first game.”
A tight fifth set dragged on, as the two teams couldn’t find a way to separate themselves for good. But two late kills from Mathis helped Kossuth finally seal the deal.
“I’ve said it multiple times, she’s one of those players they look to on the court,” Mitchell said. “She lives for the big moments, and the girls around her, they have her back, and she knows it. That helps build off her, too, so I’m excited for the year.”
Tishomingo suffered a tough loss against Kossuth to open the season, but it was also an important learning lesson, especially for the team’s younger players.
“Don’t dig ourselves a hole,” Tishomingo coach Brian Middleton said. “When something bad happens, just shake it off quickly. And then, let our young kids continue to grow. We’re going to be fine by the end of the year. If we play teams like this every night, we’ll be in good shape.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.