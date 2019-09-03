BALDWYN • The Kossuth volleyball team opened division play with a dominating win on Tuesday night.
Kossuth defeated Baldwyn 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-21) to start Class 1, Division 1 play. The Lady Aggies overcame a slow start to come back and win the first set, then cruised through sets two and three.
Baldwyn (2-6, 1-4) led 23-18 in the first set, but Kossuth (6-2, 1-0) used a 7-0 run to win the set, 25-23, and claimed a 1-0 lead in the match.
“We started really, really slow,” coach Robin Stebbins said. “We got our act together in the second and third sets. Not talking and not communicating really hurt us in the beginning, but we started talking and doing what we were supposed to be doing.”
The Lady Aggies dominated in their serving. Kossuth finished the match with 24 service aces, and had 11 of those in the huge 25-12 win in set two that put the team up 2-0. Five different girls had aces in the second set, including three from Alyse Stebbins and three from Brantley Carter.
In the first set, Kossuth had eight aces. Senior Faith Williamson had three and Mallory Rainey had three. All three of Rainey’s came during the 7-0 run to end the set.
Stebbins said the team has been working on different serves in practice, and that proved efficient. The girls were constantly serving different ways and to different locations, and Williamson successfully used a jump serve throughout.
“We’ve been working on different serves,” Williamson said. “We are trying topspin serves, float serves, and I’ve been working on my jump. It really keeps them on their toes. They don’t know what’s coming.”
Williamson finished the match with five aces, and she added five kills at the net. Rainey finished with seven aces while Carter finished with five aces.
After the dominating set two win, Kossuth went up 8-1 in the third, but the Lady Bearcats kept fighting. Baldwyn came back to take a 12-9 lead, but Kossuth used three separate 4-0 runs to gain back control and won, 25-21, to end the match.