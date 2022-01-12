For years, Clark Richey would wake up to find his father, Sam, sketching in a notebook: inbounds plays, defensive presses, offensive schemes. Sam Richey wasn’t just obsessed with the game of basketball, he was obsessed with success.
“I just don’t know that people really understand what it takes to be successful at a really high level in coaching. And the great ones do that. They put their life into it, and Dad certainly did,” Clark Richey said.
Sam Richey had all kinds of success during his 39-year career. He won six boys state championships, including five at Wheeler.
One of his contemporaries was Malcolm Kuykendall, who won eight state titles, including seven on the girls side. Richey and Kuykendall were both recently honored with the John Wooden Legacy Award.
This is the first year for the award, which was bestowed by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association. Two coaches from each state were selected – one for girls basketball, one for boys.
Booneville boys and girls coach Michael Smith was part of the committee that made the selections.
“I don’t think anybody in the state has done it any better than those two guys did,” Smith said.
Richey, who died last July at age 83, had a 904-414 record as a boys coach. Clark Richey never played for his dad, because he attended Baldwyn to play football.
But Clark had to face Sam’s teams on the basketball court. In four years, Baldwyn beat Wheeler just once.
“I had certain all-state players that were my responsibility to guard, and I attempted to score on them. It made it doubly hard,” Clark Richey said.
Sam Richey began his coaching career in 1967 at Jumpertown. He won one state title in six years there before going to Wheeler, where he won five Class 1A titles, including four in a five-season span between 1988 and ’92.
Those teams played at a breakneck pace on both ends of the floor, which gave even bigger schools like Tupelo absolute fits.
“His players were going to play good defense, and they were going to take that thing off that (back)board, and they were going to go with it. And if you didn’t get back there in time, you’ll wish you had,” said Kuykendall, who coached against Richey several times.
Kuykendall, 74, retired from coaching in 1995. Over 25 years, he won 1,017 games at Nettleton, Pine Grove and Belmont. He coached girls teams all of those years and also coached boys for 20 years.
“I am just very grateful, appreciative to the good Lord that He gave me some abilities, maybe, to do this job,” he said. “And I was very blessed to have parents who wanted me to coach their children.”
After coaching, Kuykendall got into administration. He was superintendent for the Tishomingo County School District for six years before retiring from education in 2012.
Kuykendall continued to have an influence even after retirement. When Smith started coaching Booneville’s girls in 2013, he took a personal day to drive to Belmont and talk with Kuykendall about coaching a girls team.
The Lady Blue Devils won the state championship that season, beating Belmont in the 3A final. Kuykendall was one of the first people to congratulate Smith.
Richey also had an impact on Smith. In the early 2000s, when Smith was just starting his career at Booneville, he and Richey attended a coaching clinic in Memphis, led by then-Georgia coach Jim Harrick. Richey sat quietly, not even raising his hand when someone asked how many coaches in attendance had won state titles.
Instead, Richey encouraged Smith to ask Harrick questions and soak up as much as he could.
“I think that’s what coaching is. It’s giving to the kids, but it’s also giving back to coaches,” Smith said. “And those two are terrific people.”