KOSSUTH • Jackie Hill keeps her team’s goals at the top, and for the most part, her teams continue to reach them.
Kossuth girls cross country did just that a year ago when they took home the Class 3A crown for the second time in three years.
And as the first practice for the 2021 season got under way on Monday for all MHSAA members, Hill got her first chance to plant the seed of high expectations runners of reliving their title dreams.
“Of course our expectations are always high. I think you have to set them high for kids to actually compete at a high level,” said Hill, who is in her sixth season as head coach at Kossuth. “You have to let them know that you think they can do it.”
Kossuth’s girls return four of their top five runners, including the Meeks twins.
Ava and Katie Meeks are entering their senior seasons and have been proven commodities for the Lady Aggies in their recent championships.
The duo seem to be neck and neck in the state meet every year. As freshmen, Katie finished second as Ava followed in third to help the Lady Aggies win their first title in 2018. In a second-place team finish, it was Ava who edged out a third-place finish as Katie chased in fourth. And Katie took back bragging rights in the sibling rivalry in 2020, finishing about 31 seconds in front of Ava as they finished third and fourth to help secure their second championship.
‘Greatest leaders’
“They are just the greatest leaders that I’ve ever seen. They both are just so humble, and they compete with each other, but they are are so proud for each other,” Hill said. “Just very special people.”
Kossuth snuck past St. Andrew’s 41-43 last season. The Lady Saints bring back their top five runners, while Hill will have to replace Lauren Green, who has finished inside the top 10 for the Lady Aggies in each of the last two state meets.
Sophomore Eva Null finished in eighth place last year, just one second behind Green, and is expected to “fill that hole,” according to Hill. But to keep pace with St. Andrew’s, Hill will look to find something out of the 14 runners she has this year – the most she’s had in her tenure at Kossuth.
“We’ll see who shows up,” said Hill.
Kossuth’s boys are trying to get back to the top, too, having finished second each of the last two seasons after winning their third state championship in 2018. The Aggies lost their top two runners and only have six runners on this year’s team, but the trio of George Wilbanks, Peyton Lathrop and Samuel Hopper could keep them in contention.
“I’ll have to pull from the other three and hope I can get two to bring their times down,” Hill said. “But the top three, they’re going to be strong.”
Kossuth’s first meet will be at Tupelo Christian Prep on Sept. 2.