KOSSUTH – Kossuth looked playoff-ready Tuesday night.
The Lady Aggies were crisp in every facet in their regular season finale, taking down Amory 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-17). Up next is the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, in which Kossuth (25-11) will likely be a No. 2 seed out of Division 1-3A.
The probable opponent will be Amanda Elzy.
“It’s been a long season, and we’ve had some ups and downs. And I’ve always told the girls that I don’t really care what the record is at the end,” Kossuth coach Dawnell Haupt said. “I want to make sure we’re rising and we’re cresting at the end of the season. I think we’ve accomplished that.”
The Lady Aggies showed few weaknesses against Amory (11-14), the 4-3A champ. They recorded 25 kills and 16 service aces and let very few balls hit the floor.
Senior Emma Arthur led the way with four aces.
“We’ve been trying to work to serve tougher,” Haupt said. “We struggled the beginning of the season. We’re really coming on strong now with very few lost serves and trying to serve tough and place the serves so that we have to work less.”
Senior Bailey Wilbanks sparked the front line with nine kills, while junior Aven Mathis added seven. Senior Ashelyn Isbell added four kills.
Mathis and Wilbanks had three kills apiece in the first set, and Wilbanks had three apiece in the second and third as well.
“Aven is our linchpin, and she still has a hammer,” Haupt said. “…Bailey and Izzy, they really dominate that net, and they control what happens on that.”
Kossuth raced out to a 10-3 lead in the third set thanks to two kills and two aces by Wilbanks, who’s one of seven seniors on the squad.
“I think that was a great way to go into the playoffs,” Wilbanks said. “We seemed very calm, collected, executed like we knew we could. I’m really excited about playoffs after that game.”
