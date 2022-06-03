INGOMAR – Baldwyn’s girls are two years removed from reaching the state championship game, and they’re eager to get back.
The Lady Bearcats might have the pieces to do it. The entire 2021-22 roster will return from a team that went 11-13 last season.
They missed the playoffs after losing to East Union 32-31 in the first round of the Division 1-2A Tournament.
“The way we lost, now they’ve been taking out that feeling, that hurt, and they’ve really been putting in the work. I”m expecting some great things,” coach Reneetra Pippin said on Thursday following a summer league game.
Baldwyn won the game 33-30 over Oxford, a 6A school, despite being without Sommer Tyes. Last season’s leading scorer (14.5 points per game) was playing in an all-star softball game.
Tyes, a rising senior forward, is Baldwyn’s best player. She’ll have three other seniors joining her in the starting lineup, including Jada Shinault, who averaged 10.3 ppg.
“She’s stepping up her game, and I’m expecting some great things out of her also,” Pippin said of Shinault.
Another senior starter will be point guard Kinya Anderson, who chipped in 9.0 ppg last season. She spearheads Baldwyn’s frenetic attack on both ends, at attack that can be either feast or famine for the Lady Bearcats.
Against Oxford, several hasty passes led to turnovers.
“We’re trying to get to where we can be under control,” Pippin said. “Right now they’re out of control, trying to go fast, trying to push the ball, but they’re not doing it under control. We’ve got a lot to work on, controlling the basketball. When to slow it down, when to pick it up.
“But our defensive intensity is what’s going to be key for us.”