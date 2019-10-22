GLEN • Last time Alcorn Central’s volleyball team reached the state semifinals, Mia Griffin was a mere spectator.
Now, she’s a big reason the Lady Bears are going back to Starkville.
Griffin, a sophomore, led Central (26-10) to a 3-0 win (25-17, 25-20, 25-17) over Water Valley in the Class I quarterfinals on Tuesday. Up next is a date with St. Andrew’s at Mississippi State University at noon on Thursday.
The finals will be Saturday.
Griffin can’t wait. She watched from the stands in 2017 when Alcorn Central reached the semis.
“It’s gone by so fast, because back then it was like, oh, that’s so awesome, I’m never going to get there,” Griffin said. “Now I’m here, and I’m so ecstatic about it.”
The outside hitter recorded 17 kills, 16 digs and five service aces against Water Valley (14-12). She appropriately had a kill to close out the match.
“She’s a beast on the floor, anywhere,” Alcorn Central coach Eric Lancaster said. “She has great knowledge, she’s an athlete, and she’s an all-around good player.”
Teamwork
Griffin had plenty of good help. Lauren Young finished with nine kills and four aces, with her wicked serve giving Water Valley fits all night.
“Lauren is really our key,” Lancaster said. “Mia’s going to get hers. Where Lauren goes, we go.”
Sydney Howie had 13 digs and four aces, while Atalie Kate Logue had four blocks.
The final score is a bit misleading. Water Valley started fast in the first set, and the second set was tight throughout.
“We had to be ready for anything – dunks, pushes, tips,” Lancaster said. “Our girls responded. Coach Ashley (Kennedy) does a great job setting them up, telling them what to do. The defense that we played made the difference.”
Water Valley did itself no favors with several unforced errors. The Lady Blue Devils had five service errors in the second set.
Lillian Lindsey’s play at the net kept Water Valley in the match, but the Lady Bears kept the momentum most of the time. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set and never trailed.