AMORY – With their season on the line and trailing in a decisive fifth set against Amory, Alcorn Central pulled off a late comeback, scoring the final four points to take the set 16-14 and its MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff match 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears (15-7) won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-19, before Amory took it to five with 29-27 and 25-23 wins in the third and fourth sets.
“When you get down four in the fifth set, it’s magnified,” Central coach Eric Lancaster said. “I told our girls just don’t make mistakes, do the things you need to do to get the ball on their side of the court and let them have opportunities to make mistakes.”
Central took control midway through the first set, and while Amory cut it to four, the Lady Bears’ 10-point lead was too much to overcome.
In the second set, the Lady Bears led by just three late before rattling off the last three points, including a kill from Mia Griffin to close it out.
The two teams went back and forth in the third set with Sasha Burdine having a couple of key kills in the final points to help the Lady Panthers finish off a 29-27 win.
Burdine and Kami Wilf were big late in the fourth set to take it to five with a service ace from Burdine and a kill from Wilf to finish off that set.
Ella Phillips opened the fifth set with a kill from Amory, which led by as many as four before the Lady Bears began their comeback. Taylor Brazil’s ace got Central to within one, but Phillips and Amaya Trimble helped Amory get to within one point of the win.
Griffin and Central had some key serves late for their final four points to secure the win.
Griffin finished with 18 kills for the Lady Bears, while Alaynna Childers added 12 and Cayleigh Shipman had six kills.
“No. 9 (Griffin) is our bell cow,” Lancaster said. “She needs help on certain nights, and she got a lot of help tonight.”
Amory, which finishes its season at 10-6, had Kathryn Cooke and Trimble with 12 kills apiece and Phillips with 10.
“They took the challenge tonight,” Amory coach Mandy Ragon said. “You don’t ever want to lose, but if you are going to lose, that’s the way to go out.”