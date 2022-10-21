Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Alcorn Central has adjusted quite well after losing one of the best volleyball players in the state.
So well, in fact, that the Lady Bears have again reached the Class 3A state championship. They’ll face Our Lady Academy this afternoon on the campus of Mississippi State University.
Alcorn Central won the title last year behind the play of Mia Griffin, a two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year. She left a huge hole when she graduated.
“She always came through,” coach Eric Lancaster said. “When you replace her with somebody that’s maybe young or just inexperienced, it was kind of inconsistent most of the year. The talent was there, but that mentality that she had, that killer instinct, we lacked that early on.”
But Alcorn Central (26-9) has improved in that regard. Middle hitter Allie Kirkland and outside hitter Cayleigh Shipman have led the front line, notching a combined 599 kills. Shipman has battled knee problems this season, but Lancaster said she looks more like her old self now.
Kirkland has also faced a challenge: Moving from right side hitter to the middle.
“She’s leading us in kills, and when your middle is leading you in kills, then she’s doing pretty good,” Lancaster said. “She’s pretty much our go-to now when we need to put a ball away.”
Alcorn Central’s front row has benefited greatly from the play of libero Sydney Howie and setter Amelia Lancaster, both experienced seniors. Howie has made 402 digs, while Lancaster has 900 assists.
“You’ve got two quarterbacks, two coaches on the field, two point guards, if you want to call it that,” Eric Lancaster said. “The old cliché, they make everybody around them better. Sydney’s our spark plug, Amelia’s our glue.”
The Lady Bears will have their hands full with Our Lady Academy (28-7), which they beat in last year’s final. OLA returns a lot of pieces from last season.
“They’re going to be steady and solid, don’t make mistakes, so we have to do that, too, just play our game and not give them points,” Lancaster said.
Also today
The first game at the Newell-Grissom Building will be the 1A final between Ingomar (24-2) and Resurrection Catholic (23-7), at 11 a.m. Then it will be the 2A game between reigning state champ Belmont (35-5) and Sacred Heart (27-3).
