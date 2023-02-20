Tishomingo County finally shed its playoff albatross.
For three-straight years, the Lady Braves had their season ended in the playoffs by Choctaw Central. It happened in the second round in 2020, the third round the next year, and then in the Class 4A state championship game last March.
On Friday night, Tishomingo County exacted sweet revenge, pulling out a 55-53 victory over the Lady Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.
“My group of seniors, we talked about it last week, that was the only team that had ever eliminated them from the playoffs ever,” coach Brian Middleton said. “How do you go through a whole high school career and the same team puts you out every single year? They just refused on Friday night. They were like, nah, not again.”
The Lady Braves (29-2) made some clutch plays at the end to close out the win.
Choctaw Central took a 50-49 lead with less than 3 minutes to go, but freshman Abbi Reed answered by hitting a floater in the lane at the 2:20 mark. The Lady Warriors stayed close and tied it at 53-53 with 22 seconds left, and then they employed their trademark full-court press.
Junior Reese Moore split the defense in three dribbles and found senior Lila Grace Sanderson for a wide-open layup with 15 seconds left.
“It was so loud in here,” Middleton said. “I had one timeout left, and I was trying to call my timeout. They never heard me. I’m kind of glad they didn’t.”
Choctaw Central called a timeout with 7 seconds left to set up a final play. The Lady Warriors got a good look, but the shot missed, and Tishomingo County secured the rebound and the win.
Moore finished the game with 21 points, while Sanderson had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Zareli Ozuna had nine points and was a big defensive presence.
“She’s a little disruptor,” Middleton said.
Up next for Tishomingo County is a quarterfinal matchup against Pontotoc. The teams will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Mississippi Valley State University.
Middleton said he told his team to enjoy the win over the weekend and then shift focus on Pontotoc. He doesn’t think it will be a problem.
“We know what it’s like to come up short, and we know what we’re chasing,” he said. “It’s bigger than just beating Choctaw. Somebody made the comment that that was our state championship. Well, no it wasn’t. We’re not done.”