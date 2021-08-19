NEW ALBANY – Ashley Connolly’s clipboard was sacrificed for the greater good Thursday night.
After dropping the first two sets, her New Albany team rallied to stun rival Pontotoc, 3-2 (17-25, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-13).
After a New Albany service error in the third set, a frustrated Connolly slammed her clipboard to the floor, splitting it in two. That got the Lady Bulldogs’ attention.
“It did. We didn’t want to get yelled at any more,” junior setter Masey Adams said with a laugh.
The third set was tight the entire way. Pontotoc (3-3), ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, took a 22-21 lead. But New Albany (2-4) scored four-straight points to win the set and find new life.
The Lady Bulldogs shored up their defense in that third set and resolved some communication issues that had plagued them early. That carried over into the fourth, as they took a 14-9 lead.
But Pontotoc rallied and had match point at 24-22. New Albany regained its composure, and freshman Lucy King finished it off with a block and a kill on the last two points.
King finished with 12 kills.
“Lucy King, she dominated,” Connolly said. “She blocked them, and she said, not today.”
The final set was tied 13-13 when New Albany scored two more points for the win.
The Lady Bulldogs’ defensive effort was apparent in their dig numbers: Adams had 23, Hannah Hughes had 26, and Camryn Rainwater and Amberianna Shorter had 19 apiece.
“Defense is really our thing,” Adams said. “We struggled on serve receive some, but we decided that we didn’t want to let any passes go, and we wanted to get everything up.”
This win was especially big for New Albany with division play starting next week.
“Their confidence level and everything, that brings it up to a whole new level. That gets them to play harder,” Connolly said.
Sadie Stegall led Pontotoc with 14 kills and 22 digs, while Scout Waldrop had 11 kills, 13 assists and 12 digs.
“The first two sets we got kind of about ourselves, and we needed to not take that third set so easy,” Pontotoc assistant coach Kate Hester said. “We see what happens whenever we let our energy drop, and it keeps going.”
Hester has temporarily taken over for head coach Annie McGregor, who is on maternity leave.