New Albany took more than a few lumps from its brutal schedule, but it’s still standing.
The MHSAA volleyball playoffs start today, and the Lady Bulldogs (6-12) enter their home match versus Louisville as the Division 1-4A champs. They won the crown after enduring a stretch during which they lost 10 of 11 matches.
But New Albany recovered late in the season with a victory over Ripley and back-to-back wins over Corinth to clinch the No. 1 seed.
“Mentally, losing 10 (of 11) can beat you down,” coach Ashley Connolly said. “I felt like coming into that Ripley game – it was senior night and all their emotions were high – that was a good time for us to turn around. …
“After winning against Ripley, that boosted them up a little more, and they went out and played hard.”
Connolly, the 2019 Daily Journal Coach of the Year, intentionally set up a tough non-division schedule. It featured 6A powers like Oxford and Tupelo, 1-5A champ Center Hill and 2-4A champ Pontotoc.
“I do that to help us get ready for division, and obviously it worked this time,” Connolly said.
Stepping up
Schedule aside, it figured to be a challenging year for New Albany after losing four key players from a team that reached the state finals. One of those was All-Area first-teamer Greta Blakemore, who moved to Kentucky over the summer.
But others have helped fill those voids, like seniors Alexis Mirfield, Vakeria Jett and Endya Worship, along with sophomore setter Masey Adams.
Adams has recorded 203 assists and 167 digs. Jett has 85 kills and 34 blocks, while Mirfield has 75 kills and 16 blocks.
“We kind of struggled at the beginning, but I felt like everybody, once they had figured out their position and figured out what they needed to give to the team, they stepped up,” Connolly said.
The winner of tonight’s match will face Pontotoc, the Journal’s No. 5-ranked team, on Saturday.
Also tonight
• In a 6A showdown, No. 2 Starkville (14-4) visits Oxford (12-9).
• Amory (11-5) hosts Alcorn Central (13-7) in a 3A match. Central reached the Class I state semifinals last season.
• Several 1A matches feature area teams, including Myrtle at Ingomar, Biggersville at Hamilton and West Union at No. 3 Hickory Flat.