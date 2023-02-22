ITTA BENA — Through three postseason games, Belmont is making quite the statement.
The Lady Cardinals continued their dominance in the Class 2A playoffs with a commanding 78-42 win over Walnut in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup at Mississippi Valley State University.
Belmont (25-5) has beaten its opponents by an average margin of 47.3 points in the playoffs.
“I think No. 1, they’re on a mission,” Belmont head coach Chris Higginbottom said. “They remember that feeling last year, getting beat in the state championship game, and I think a lot of it is motivation that they don’t ever want to feel that feeling again.”
The Lady Cardinals fought off some early jitters and a broken air conditioning unit inside R.W. Harrison HPER Complex to overcome a three-point deficit in the first quarter.
Belmont shot just 5 of 22 (22.7%) in the opening period, but still held a 14-12 lead at the quarter’s end. The rout began when they outscored Walnut 26-12 in the second for a 40-24 halftime advantage.
“We missed about 15, 16 points around the goal and that made it a whole lot tougher, but when we started making them, we started playing a lot better defense,” Higginbottom said.
Carlie Brock led the effort with 15 of her 25 points in the first half. The sophomore sensation flirted with a triple-double with 10 rebounds, seven assists, while adding five steals.
Mary-Grace Storment also dropped 25 points, shooting a perfect 6 of 6 in the second half. As a team, the Lady Cardinals were 50.8% from the field, but just 2 of 13 from 3-point range.
Defensively, Belmont held 2A’s Miss Basketball, Walnut’s Madi Kate Vuncannon, in check. Vuncannon had all 10 of her points in the first half for the Lady Wildcats, who shot 40% from the field.
“She’s an extremely good player, but I felt like we did a good job of containing her,” Higginbottom said of the defensive effort against Vuncannon. “Our defense has been carrying us in the playoffs.”
Belmont faces the winner of defending 2A champion Lake and West Lincoln on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the semifinal at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Belmont turned eight second-quarter turnovers by Walnut into a 14-0 run to open the period for a 28-12 lead with over five minutes left in the first half.
Point Maker: Brock was 11 of 23 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Their press didn’t change any, we knew what to do, we worked on it all week, we had a schemed defense that worked great in the first quarter. But when there’s nobody back on defense because you’re turning it over in the backcourt, and they’re shooting layups, that’s what happens.” – Walnut coach Jackie Vuncannon
