BELMONT – During a practice this week, Belmont volleyball coach Stephanie Cleveland showed up with the silver medal from last year’s Class 3A state championship match.
“We are better than this,” she told her players.
The Lady Cardinals get to prove her right after dominating Walnut 3-0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-8) on Tuesday in the 2A state semifinals. They will face Sacred Heart for the title at noon Saturday at Ridgeland High School.
Belmont (32-4), ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, never left Tuesday’s match in doubt.
“We just came out and brought it the whole time. We never laid off,” outside hitter Kerstin Moody said.
The sophomore led Belmont’s dynamic offense, recording 13 of her team’s 29 kills. Sadie Randolph had six kills and several big blocks, and Kate Greene had six kills.
The Lady Cardinals’ relentless attack clicked in all three sets, with setter Madasen McCaig offering up balls her hitters could smash.
“I’ve been wanting to run a more explosive offense after getting beat last year, and that’s something we have really strived to work on – to be more consistent and to put the ball down,” Cleveland said.
Walnut (17-6) didn’t help its cause, as it mishandled several serves. Belmont finished with 11 aces.
The Lady Cards used big runs in each set to gain separation, including a 12-0 run in Set 2 to take a 12-3 lead. Walnut was within 16-8 in the third set before Belmont scored the match’s final nine points.
“Walnut is a great team. I really expected it to be closer,” Cleveland said. “I was really proud of the way we came out and never let off the gas. I’m excited for the next game.”
That next game is what Belmont has been striving toward all season. The loss to St. Andrew’s last year still stings.
“We know how it feels to come home in second place,” Moody said, “and we’re determined not to let it happen again.”