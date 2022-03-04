JACKSON – Belmont fell just inches short in its pursuit of a 13th gold ball.
Carlie Brock’s pull-up jumper in the closing seconds bounced off the front of the rim, securing Lake’s 46-44 win in the MHSAA Class 2A state championship game at Mississippi Coliseum on Friday.
Brock, a freshman point guard, finished with 15 points. She’s exactly who coach Chris Higginbottom wanted to have the ball in that moment.
“She drove in there, got a really good look, just didn’t make it, and we didn’t get the offensive rebound,” Higginbottom said.
It was just one of several missed opportunities for Belmont (27-6), which went back and forth with Lake (24-3) in the fourth quarter. A Kalea Koger basket put the Lady Cardinals up 44-43 with 2:22 left, but Lake answered with two Tra’shaylah Wilson free throws.
Laneisha Palm drew a charge with 10 seconds to go, preserving a 45-44 lead.
“She plays the top of our press, so we told her, ‘You’ve got to slide over there and get in position to take the charge, because it’s been there all night,’” Lake coach Maurice Bowie said.
Wilson then hit one of two free throws on the ensuing possession with 7.5 seconds left, prior to the Lady Hornets getting the final stop.
Belmont shot 40% from the field and was led by Mary-Grace Storment’s 16 points. A reliable third scoring option never emerged for the Lady Cardinals.
“We missed so many shots under the goal, in the paint,” Higginbottom said. “Some of them were altered, but some of them we should have finished. I told them, ‘You take two of those layups under the goal that we missed numerous times, you’re state champions.’”
Wilson led Lake with 13 points, and she hit a 40-foot 3-pointer to give her team a 27-26 halftime lead. Palm and D’nara Barton had 12 points apiece, and Barton added 10 rebounds.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Lake’s final defensive stop prevented the game from going into overtime.
Point Maker: Wilson made 2 of 4 from the field – both 3-pointers – and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “A lot of their athleticism and speed caused us some trouble. The difference is they made some 3-point shots, and we only made one.” – Higginbottom