Behind the stellar play of Ainsley Tacke and Madison Jones, Oxford swept Germantown 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-16) in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A volleyball playoffs on Thursday night.
The Lady Chargers (28-2) will host Madison Central for the Class 6A North state championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“Our motto all season no matter who we’re playing is we are the underdogs. The mindset for us is we have to play strong know matter how many sets you’re up,” Oxford coach Ashley Martin said. “Nobody wants to go home at this point, so we all have to keep fighting, and that’s what the girls did.”
In the first set Oxford jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Germantown cut the lead to 8-3. The Lady Chargers extended the lead to 14-6 and then 22-9. Germantown scored eight-straight points to cut the lead to 22-15, but the Lady Chargers finished off the first set 25-18.
The second set was back and forth, and neither team had a lead of more than three points. With the set tied at 14, Germantown went up 16-14, but Oxford came back to tie it at 16 and eventually take a 19-17 lead. The Lady Chargers increased their lead to 24-21 before Germantown scored three straight points to tie the match at 24. Oxford took advantage of two Germantown errors to take the set.
In the third set Oxford jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back.
“Our kids have done a good job of fighting adversity, and the second set we had a lot of that,” Martin said. “Second set was anybody’s to take, and the girls fought through and played really hard to finish the set and to put the game away. That’s something we’ve been working on is to put games away, especially close games.”
Jones had 19 digs, while Tacke had 14 kills, three digs, a block and an ace to lead Oxford.
“I’m so proud of Madison of how she played defensively, and she’s the leader of the back row. We’ve been working really hard on mindset and covering, and she’s done a really good job of that,” Martin said. “Just happy we’re moving on and playing at home.”
Jade Fleming had seven kills and two blocks to lead Germantown. Kaylee Lowther had 14 for the Lady Mavericks (24-10).
“We came out slow in the first set, the second set we had a couple of key hitting errors that took the momentum away and sucked the wind out of us,” Germantown coach Rita Sharpe said. “We’re a very young team with no seniors, so the future is bright here. Oxford is really good, and their setter is phenomenal.”