For the second time in as many years, the Lafayette girls are playing for the MHSAA Class 5A soccer championship.
The Lady Commodores, the defending 5A champs, will take on East Central today at 4 p.m. at Brandon High School.
East Central (14-2-3) has been dominant, scoring more than triple the amount of goals it’s allowed this season. Lafayette (20-4-1) has allowed only 15 goals all season, while the high-scoring offense has scored 86 times.
The two teams have played no common opponents.
‘Family-oriented team’
“They’re going to be talented, of course, since they’re in the state championship,” Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs said. “We are going to have to stay composed. This is a family-oriented team that plays for each other. We just want to stay confident and don’t get too anxious for it.”
Lafayette graduated four players from its championship squad last season, but most of its offensive production returned. Lucy Wilson, now a junior, scored 30 goals a year ago, but has since played more in the midfield.
She’s still one of the team’s leading scorers, but that move allowed Hudson Lindsay, Julia Perkins, Katelin Johnson and Lillie Grace McCutchen to continue to make their mark on the offense.
Behind those girls, Lafayette averages 3.3 goals per match. In the semifinal round, Lindsay scored three goals and McCutchen added a fourth.
“I feel like all of our attacking players contribute to our goals,” Scruggs said. “If you look at who scored for us, there’s quite a few names spread across that list, which is what I like a lot. We aren’t looking for just one person to score.”
East Central has two double-digit scorers in junior Becca Havens and sophomore Ella Golson. Havens has 17 goals and 7 assists, while Golson has 10 goals and 7 assists.
Jenna Poole has 9 goals and 3 assists, while Alexis Cochran has a team-high 8 assists with 8 goals. The Lady Hornets beat Hattiesburg, South Jones, and last year’s runner-up Long Beach in their three playoff games and scored nine goals in that stretch.