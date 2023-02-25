Despite committing 22 turnovers and making just 12 of 30 free throws, Lafayette’s girls held on to beat Holmes County Central 50-48 on Saturday in the Class 5A quarterfinals at Itawamba Community College.
The Lady Commodores (23-6) will face West Jones at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals in Jackson.
“I just told the girls, we can talk about all the bad things and harp on that, but this time of the year it’s survive and advance,” coach Shayne Linzy said. “We’ll move on, and if winning every game by two is what we do, then I’ll take it.”
Lafayette also won its second-round game by two points, over Neshoba Central. Saturday’s game was tight the whole way, and that was in part due to the Lady Dores’ offensive struggles.
They were up 50-44 with 45 seconds left, but Holmes County Central (15-14) got within 50-48 off a steal and Al’thelmeka Giles layup with 23 seconds to go.
Lafayette was 0 of 4 at the line after that, but the Lady Jaguars couldn’t hit any more shots.
The Lady Dores overcame their miscues with defense and board work. Holmes guard Dekyra Mitchell was held to 12 points – 6.5 below her season average – including just two in the first half.
And Lafayette out-rebounded Holmes 47-27. Harmony Jackson had 18 boards to go with her 17 points. She also had 20 rebounds against Neshoba Central.
“(Linzy) said that’s definitely what helped us, because we’ve been winning by two lately, and those rebounds really helped us,” Jackson said. “Because if I wasn’t rebounding, we probably would have lost those two games.”
Lafayette committed eight turnovers in the third quarter, which allowed Holmes to briefly take the lead several times.
“We turn the ball over anyway. We enjoy it,” Linzy said wryly. “I think it makes us work harder.”
Lafayette closed the third with a 7-2 spurt, as backup guard Amarrie Booker hit three layups for a 36-32 edge entering the fourth.
Mariah Reed-Jones led Lafayette with 22 points, while I’Xana Winters scored 14 to pace Holmes.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Lafayette was up 43-42 when Reed-Jones converted a 3-point play and then made 4 of 6 free throws for a 50-44 lead.
Point Maker: Jackson shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. She was 2 of 10 at the line.
Talking Point: “The most important part is we finished in the end.” – Linzy
