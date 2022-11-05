Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
PONTOTOC – South Pontotoc continues to look like a typical Bill Russell-coached team: A relentless press leading to turnovers and points, and substitutions more frequent than hockey line changes.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Cougars smothered Northside with that approach Saturday, rolling to a 56-17 win at the Pontotoc Rotary Club Classic. They scored their first three baskets of the game off steals, and that continued to be the dominant theme.
“They are really good in half-court, and I think pressing them just helped us take the lead and be able to keep the game going how we wanted it to be,” said forward Anna Brooke Sullivan, who finished with 13 points.
South Pontotoc (3-0) led 41-11 at halftime, by which point Northside (1-2) had committed 26 turnovers. Sixteen of those giveaways were in the first quarter as the Lady Cougars built a 25-8 lead.
“I was really concerned that if we couldn’t press them, we would have problems,” Russell said. “But we were able to turn them over and score often and easy early and didn’t really have to have a half-court offense to score.”
Russell pulled his starters for the final couple of minutes of the second quarter. They returned to play the third and activated the running clock rule on Sullivan’s 3-pointer with 5:31 left in the period.
South Pontotoc lost six seniors from last year’s team, which reached the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. But a solid core returns, including Sullivan, a senior.
“We’ve got three seniors, a bunch of sophomores and eighth graders playing a lot, so we need their leadership early,” Russell said.
Dasia Ivy scored 13 points for the Lady Cougars, who had 10 players get in on the scoring. When they weren’t getting turnovers, they were grabbing a load of offensive rebounds. A putback by Preslee Austin kickstarted a 13-0 run to start the second quarter, and then South Pontotoc backed off its press with a 38-8 lead.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: South Pontotoc jumped out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back.
Point Maker: Sullivan scored nine of her points in the first quarter.
Talking Point: “We got all our points on steals and turnovers, and if that hadn’t been the case, I think we would’ve struggled a little offensively tonight.” – Russell
