HOUSTON – South Pontotoc has bounced back strong from its lone loss of the season.
The Lady Cougars forced 21 turnovers in the first half and overwhelmed Division 2-4A foe Houston in a 70-33 win Friday night.
It was the second-straight win for No. 6-ranked South Pontotoc (10-1, 2-0) since losing to Ingomar a week ago. The Lady Cougars beat Ripley on Tuesday.
“Our schedule hadn’t challenged us early, and Ingomar was our first real test. They hit us in the mouth,” South coach Bill Russell said. “But I thought we bounced back Tuesday and played well, and we played well tonight.”
The Lady Cougars set a suffocating tone from the opening tip with their defensive press. Houston (8-5, 0-2) didn’t even get on the board until the 3:58 mark of the first quarter, making it 13-2. It was 22-5 after a quarter and 42-10 at halftime.
“I thought we dictated the tempo with our defense, and I was pleased with the way we guarded them, pleased with our pressure and being able to get in the right place,” Russell said. “And when we did get possession of the ball, we attacked the basket.”
While South Pontotoc shot a modest 39.1% in the first half, it had 22 more field goal attempts than Houston, which was 4 of 24 (16.7%).
Maggie Gaspard led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. Five of her teammates scored at least six points.
“We shoot a lot during practice, and we’re all pretty even on offense,” Gaspard said. “It’s handy not to have just one person.”
South Pontotoc out-rebounded Houston 33-28 and forced a total of 33 turnovers.
Amber McIntosh led the Lady Hilltoppers with 19 points and six rebounds.
(B) South Pontotoc 47, Houston 44: Joe Haze Austin scored 20 points and hit two free throws with 4 seconds left to seal the win.
Houston was led by Mike White’s 14 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: South Pontotoc ran out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back.
Point Maker: Gaspard shot 5 of 11 from the field and also had five rebounds.
Talking Point: “We’ve been working on (defense) really hard, because our game against Ingomar was pretty tough.” – Gaspard