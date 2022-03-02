JACKSON – Booneville’s girls have come about as far as a team can in one year’s time.
The Lady Blue Devils, who won just five games last season, will play for a state championship after knocking off Franklin County 45-30 on Wednesday in the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinals at Mississippi Coliseum.
They’ll face Noxubee County at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Booneville (28-2) trailed 22-20 at halftime but dominated the second half, holding Franklin County (26-5) to just eight points. A relentless trap defense left the Lady Bulldogs tired and frustrated; they committed 24 turnovers on the game.
The Lady Blue Devils also started taking and making outside shots. After going 1 of 3 from 3-point range in the first half, they were 4 of 8 in the second.
“We’re real young, and this is the first time they’ve been here, and I don’t think we handled that very well from the start,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “I told them there’s ghosts in this gym. Sometimes they can spook you a little bit.”
Senior Taitiana Beene and freshman Ava Kate Smith opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers, and freshman Kylee Johnson’s triple gave Booneville a 31-24 lead. Another Johnson trey made it 36-29 with 6:13 left in the game.
Johnson finished with 13 points.
“She’s struggled the last few weeks in practice, it seems like, but when the lights got bright, she didn’t flinch,” Smith said.
Johnson is an Ingomar transfer, while Beene moved in from Baldwyn. Both are big reasons Booneville has come so far.
“We all got together and said we can put together something that other people before us put together, like in 2014 when they won it,” Johnson said. “We believe in each other, and we’re all that we have.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Franklin County scored just two points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as Booneville opened up a 40-29 lead.
Point Maker: Beene finished with 14 points. She made 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Once we got settled in, we said, everybody just calm down, do your job. I think we were trying to force stuff that we haven’t done all year.” – Johnson