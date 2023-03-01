JACKSON – Booneville was able to hold it together just well enough Wednesday morning.
Facing a familiar nemesis – an athletic team that full-court presses – the Lady Blue Devils survived to beat Morton 34-30 in the Class 3A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum. The reigning state champs will play Forest at 1 p.m. Saturday in the title game.
Booneville (29-3) has had trouble with the press this season, and it committed 20 turnovers against Morton (25-4).
“We stayed calm. That was the biggest thing,” sophomore forward Ni’yah Cook said.
Booneville was seemingly in control in the third quarter, until Morton’s Makiya Sparkman went on a personal 9-0 run to tie the game at 27-27 entering the fourth. Booneville pulled ahead 31-27, and then a Cook layup made it 33-28 with 2:16 left.
The Lady Devils committed four turnovers in the final 70 seconds, but the Panthers only managed a pair of free throws the rest of the way.
Morton shot just 21.4% from the field. Sparkman finished with 14 points, but Booneville limited the damage by switching from a 2-3 zone to a box-and-1 for much of the game.
“That’s not something we do, but we felt like we had to do to try to limit (Sparkman) and make them do things without her with the ball,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said.
Cook led the Lady Devils with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. She was also key in Booneville breaking Morton’s press several times.
This year’s 3A Miss Basketball, Cook was in the Big House for the first time after transferring from Blue Mountain before the season.
“I was very nervous, but I knew God was going to handle us,” Cook said. “He just led me through the game, and I couldn’t do it without Him.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: The outcome wasn’t certain until Kylee Johnson made a free throw with 6.5 seconds left for a 34-30 lead.
Point Maker: Cook was 6 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “You’ve just got to win down here. You can’t get caught up in how you play. You’ve just got to win a game and go on to the next one.” – Smith
