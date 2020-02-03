Annie Orman’s scoring average is down this season, and that’s a good sign for West Union.
It’s a testament to the Lady Eagles’ growth as a team, which has led to a quick turnaround under second-year coach J.C. Hayles.
West Union enters the final week of the regular season with an 18-9 record. It wrapped up the Division 3-1A title on Friday with a win over Myrtle.
Orman, a junior guard, leads the Lady Eagles with 18.6 points per game. She averaged 21.2 last season, when West Union went 17-18.
“Last year she was having to average 24 and 25 points, and if she didn’t put 25 up, we were going to struggle to win against really quality opponents,” Hayles said.
Orman is still capable of posting big numbers – she had 40 against Hickory Flat on Dec. 17 and 32 versus Myrtle. But teammates Eden Conlee (10.8 ppg), Ella Taylor (8.7 ppg) and Emma Callicutt (5.8 ppg) are among those who can also hurt opponents offensively.
Conlee scored 27 against New Albany earlier this season, and Taylor had 26 against Coldwater.
“Eden knows that she’s our outside threat. She knows she needs to space the floor and knock down outside shots and open things up for everybody else,” Hayles said. “…Callicutt is really starting to play very well on defense, and it’s leading to her getting out and getting some easy layups.
“Ella Taylor, this year she’s done a much better job of handling the basketball for us.”
Taylor and Orman split point guard duties, which means Orman can play off the ball more than she did last season. Taylor, a freshman, is averaging 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Conlee, a 5-foot-7 junior, has become West Union’s best rebounder, averaging 9.8 per game.
“Everybody’s starting to find a groove a little bit,” Hayles said. “We’re cutting out a lot of the turnovers that we made early on in the year and started rebounding better.”
Bright future
West Union has clinched its first winning season in four years. It was 11-24 the season before Hayles took over.
With no seniors on the roster, the future is promising.
“That’s the good thing about the position I came into – we had a young group that plays hard and works hard,” Hayles said. “They continued on, and everybody’s bought in.”
West Union returns to action Tuesday at East Union.