AMORY – All Tupelo Christian needed was one goal to get comfortable in a hostile environment.
Once the Lady Eagles got it, they were off to the races, taking a 3-1 win over Amory on Monday to move on to the Class I state championship game.
“We’ve played them twice this year, and we’ve struggled to finish goals against a lot of teams this year,” TCPS coach Mike White said. “We stressed all week that someone had to finish and get that first one, and every game it seems like once we finally get that first goal, we get excited and get after it more.”
Amory goalie Annabelle Holman made four saves in a row before Addison Johnson found the back of the net with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, giving the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, Emma Gore got the Lady Panthers on the board to tie things up with five minutes remaining.
Johnson scored her second goal of the night to give TCPS a 2-1 lead right before halftime.
“Addison is the rock of our team at the center,” White said. “We moved her from center mid to more of an attacking mid, and she’s just been steady all year, keeping this team going on her back.”
Riley Todd and Gore each took shots at the goal for Amory in the second half as it tried to turn the tide, but Mary Mize Knight put in a goal with 28 minutes remaining to add to the Lady Eagles’ lead.
“I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the game that we controlled it, but they got some momentum after scoring their first goal,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “TCPS had a great game plan and did a good job of executing in the attack and gave us some problems at times.”
