JUMPERTOWN • Wheeler treaded water for most of the first half, but once it found the lead it became smooth sailing the rest of the way.
The Lady Eagles picked up their second Division 1-1A win with a 64-50 decision over in-county rival Jumpertown on Friday night.
Wheeler (8-4, 2-1) began slow, trailing 12-3 from the start, and later found itself down 26-18 midway through the second before shots started falling its way.
Jayden Lowery connected on a pair of 3-pointers, while Madison Garrett knocked down one in the midst of a 13-2 run to take a 31-28 lead into the half, despite shooting just 25%.
But beyond the shooting woes, Wheeler head coach Nathan Garner was displeased with his team’s defensive effort.
“I challenged them at halftime on defense,” said Garner. “We were not moving well. We take pride in defense, we talk about it every day, and I thought we allowed too many points.”
Wheeler answered the call and forced 10 second-half turnovers from Jumpertown (4-7, 0-2), turning them into layups on the other end. The Lady Eagles were 1 of 11 on shots inside the arc in the first half. Their defensive effort led to a 47% mark on such shots in the second half.
Wheeler shot just 32.7% from the field for the game.
“I tell them all the time that if the three isn’t falling, you’ve got to go other places,” said Garner. “You might get a couple easy layups, then back it back out and you might be more confident in your threes.”
Lowery and Garrett sparked a 23-point third quarter to give Wheeler a 14-point lead heading into the fourth. Lowery finished with a game-high 20 points, while Garrett added 15 and eight rebounds. Rebekah Mason had a strong second half to finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Jumpertown shot 36.5% from the field. Emily Wilson led the Lady Cardinals with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Cheyanna Johnson added 12.
(B) Wheeler 66, Jumpertown 30
The Eagles (11-1, 2-1) had three players in double figures, led by Jacob Hamblin with 15, Cayden Howell with 13 and Kane Spencer with 10. Jumpertown (6-6, 0-2) received 10 points from Riley Geno.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Jumpertown pulled within six late in the third, but an 8-0 run to end the quarter gave Wheeler a 54-40 lead heading into the final period.
Point Maker: Lowery shot 36.8% from the field for her 20 points.
Talking Point: “We had opportunities to score but we just didn’t get it done.” – Jumpertown coach Jennifer Davis