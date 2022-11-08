INGOMAR – It’s early in the season, but Trent Adair has no real complaints about his team to this point.
The Ingomar girls, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, turned in a well-rounded performance Tuesday night in a 58-28 win over No. 7 South Pontotoc. The Lady Falcons (4-0) were adept on defense and had good shot selection, and the depth was apparent: Nine players scored, with five of them notching between seven and 12 points.
“I think that’s what we have going for us, is we feel confident in eight to 10 of them that they can play. Just from pure depth, having that many options, it might be the best group I’ve had as far as that goes,” said Adair, who has won four state titles at Ingomar.
Macie Phifer led the way with 12 points. Lindsey Dillard and Cadie Jo Byrd had nine points apiece, while reserve Kyle Jumper pitched in eight.
The Lady Falcons forced 26 turnovers, which was one reason they shot 60% from the floor – including 9 of 14 (64.3%) from 3-point range.
“We’re not being selfish. We’re looking for our teammates to make those shots, too,” Byrd said.
Ingomar raced to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter, which is when it began a 19-0 run that expanded the edge to 29-4.
Ingomar’s press proved troublesome for South Pontotoc (3-1), which committed 16 turnovers in the first half. Ingomar led 38-14 at the break.
“We had some moments defensively where I thought we read stuff as well as we have in our pressure,” Adair said. “I thought that was as good as we’ve done in the last couple of years probably.”
The Lady Cougars shot just 36.4% from the field and were led by Maggie Gaspard’s six points.
(B) Ingomar 51, South Pontotoc 38: Cody Bost, Jack Denton and Jojo Petty scored 10 points apiece for Ingomar (2-2). Braydon Gazaway led South Pontotoc (3-1) with 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar staked an early 10-2 lead and never let off the gas.
Point Maker: Phifer scored all nine of her points in the first half, all on 3-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds on the night.
Talking Point: “It feels pretty good, because we always play South Pontotoc pretty close every year. For us to come out there and play good against them really gives us a lot of confidence.” – Byrd
