MYRTLE – Myrtle has tough memories of the last time it faced Hamilton in the playoffs - a three-game loss in the 2018 state championship series.
The Lady Hawks (26-4) got their redemption on Saturday, finishing off a two-game shutout sweep with a 6-0 win to seal their trip to the Class 1A state championship series against Stringer on Wednesday.
"We had some that played in that series, and they wanted it bad," Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said. "Our four seniors, I have had since tee-ball, and we wanted to go out especially with them."
Myrtle pitcher Caylie Streich was nearly untouchable in the two games, allowing three hits in Game 2 and striking out 13 to give her 22 for the series.
"My curve ball was working well both days," Streich said. "Yesterday I didn't have as much luck getting the call, but if you can get them to chase it, that's all that matters."
Olivia Decanter drove in the first run in the third with an RBI grounder after back-to-back hits from Emma Mayer and Kinsley Gordon.
Streich had an RBI bunt single in a two-run fifth inning, and Gordon put the exclamation point on the win with a long three-run blast in the sixth.
"My best friend (Kinzie Claire Waits) got quarantined, and I was going to give it all I had to give her a home run," Gordon said. "That one was for my best friend."
Hamilton's three hits came from Mallory Kendall and Faith Imel back-to-back in the third and from Aniston Atkins in the sixth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Gordon's homer in the sixth followed up a walk from Sarah Kate Thompson and a single from Mayer and put the game out of reach.
Big Stat: Streich walked just two batters in the two-game series and none in Game 2.
Coach Speak: "I don't think she was doing anything special, we just didn't hit it. The last three or four weeks, we have hit it pretty well, and I can't explain why we didn't against her." - Hamilton coach Bryan Loague on Streich