WALNUT — After winning the 1A title in 2021, Myrtle has seen championship experience graduated from the dugout.
Regardless, the standard has been set within the program and the Lady Hawks are within striking distance now after racing past Walnut 11-8 in Game 2 of the Class 2A third-round playoff series on Monday night, completing the sweep to advance to the North Half final series against in-county rival East Union.
“We knew this would be kind of a rebuilding year,” said Myrtle head coach Brooke Gordon. “… We didn’t expect to be here, but these girls have battled, they wanted it, they haven’t gave up, trusted the process and just played ball. And they aren’t ready to stop right yet.”
After winning Game 1 on Thursday, the Lady Hawks felt as if they were playing with house money on the road. Their confidence added with some pressure on Walnut allowed them to grab control early with a 7-0 lead after plating two in the first inning and five in the second.
Myrtle (21-7) had just two hits, but both were power shots. Emma Mayer broke open the scoring with a RBI double in the first, while Dream Carnell belted a 2-run triple in the second.
“We knew we wanted to come in, go at it early, and try to put the pressure more on them because we did have that one game lead,” said Gordon. “I was hoping we wouldn’t take the foot off the pedal, but we do have some younger ones that have not played certain positions and one little play here or there doesn’t go our way and we get nervous. That’s part of growing.”
Walnut (14-17) finally got to Myrtle ace Brooklyn Streich in the third, scoring four runs on a RBI single from Madison Weeks, a sac fly from Brynley Dawkins, a passed ball and a steal of home by Harley Garner to make it 7-4.
In Walnut’s subtle comeback, was a third pitching change to seventh grader Britton Dawkins, who threw up back-to-back scoreless innings with a considerable drop in velocity to lead the charge.
“Britton done a great job of coming in and throwing strikes. And when you turn around and look, it puts us with our best look defensively, too,” said Walnut coach Leigh Hodum. “We started making plays defensively but it just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Myrtle used the small ball strategy to score both runs in the fifth and again in the sixth to set up a 2-RBI single for Mollie Moody to stretch the lead back to 11-5 entering the final inning.
“When you have girls that are struggling with the (velocity change) we had to adjust to see the ball better,” Gordon said. “I knew we have some speed and we’ve been successful on getting bunts down and that worked in our favor.”
Streich pitched the complete game to earn the win, overcoming six errors to give up just three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out six.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Three straight free passes led to a pitching change for Walnut, where Genna Wages picked up a RBI on a fielder’s choice, before Carnell’s 2-run triple and a 2-run error by the Lady Wildcats built the 7-0 lead.
Big Stat: Moody finished 2 for 3 with a team-high 3 RBIs.
Coach Speak: “What talent in Union County! You’ve got West Union still in it (1A), and then you’ve got us and East Union. We know it’s going to be exciting, probably huge crowds. We’re just going to be up for the challenge. We want to continue to play softball, we don’t want it to end yet.” - Gordon, on East Union matchup.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.