FULTON — Itawamba AHS decided to forego the usual drama.
The Lady Indians have been involved in 15 one-run games this season, including the first two of their Class 4A first-round playoff series against Choctaw Central. Thanks to a big fourth inning, IAHS changed the script Tuesday and earned an 8-2 win to advance to the second round.
“A cushion was very nice to have. We haven’t had that all year,” IAHS coach Jeffrey Mann said.
Game 3 was shaping up like the first two, as the Lady Indians (16-9) lost a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. But they responded in the bottom half, aided by four-straight walks to open the frame to make it 3-2.
Alden Kline, Layla Wilson and Abbie Robertson then delivered consecutive RBI singles to open up a 6-2 lead, and Wilson later scored to cap the five-run outburst.
“It definitely takes a load off my shoulders,” Itawamba pitcher Layla Owens said of the five-run cushion.
The freshman had a stellar outing in the circle. She allowed five hits — two of which were bunt singles — struck out four and walked none.
Itawamba had 11 hits against three Choctaw Central pitchers. Wilson had a double and two singles, while Kooper Reese notched three RBIs. Reese’s RBI double off the left field wall in the first inning got IAHS on the board, and she had an RBI fielder’s choice in the second for a 2-0 lead.
“We had runners on base ball night — it was good,” Mann said. “We leave them at second and third or whatever, and we finally busted through with them loaded and had three-straight singles and were able to push some runs across.”
Itawamba will travel to Senatobia on Friday for Game 1 of that series.
Choctaw Central finished its season at 13-11.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: A bases-loaded walk of Reese gave IAHS a 3-2 lead. Kline, Wilson and Robertson followed with their RBI hits.
Big Stat: Itawamba won despite stranding nine baserunners.
Coach Speak: “She’s been really good in the series. … Had a lot of flyouts tonight and some strikeouts when we needed them.” – Mann, on Owens
