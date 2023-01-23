MADISON – All it took was some second half adjustments.
Behind the play of forward K.K. Jacobs and a stiff second-half defense, Madison Central was able to rally past Oxford 3-1 in the second round of the girls Class 6A playoffs at “The Jungle” on Monday night.
Madison Central (17-4) will host Lewisburg in the third round on Saturday.
“Coming into the half (trailing) 1-0 with the late goal kind of threw us off a little bit, but the girls were still very focused and positive, and we made a couple adjustments with personnel,” Madison Central coach Cecil Hinds said. “We put a lot of pressure on their back line. We started the game with one striker up top, and in the second half to add some pressure we added a second forward, and it worked.”
The first half was back and forth but the teams didn’t have many shots, with Oxford four total shots and three shots on goal, while Madison Central had six total shots and one shot on goal.
The Lady Chargers (12-7) got on the board first in the 40th minute on a goal by Emma Reeder to take a 1-0 lead right before halftime.
Madison Central tied the game 1-1 nine minutes into the second half as Jacobs scored off a free kick.
Jacobs gave the Lady Jaguars a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute with a header off a corner kick.
“She did tonight what she’s done all season and is a force to be reckoned with. I’m glad she got to showcase what she can do,” Hinds said. “We get live to fight for another day and get the opportunity to play on Saturday and are looking forward to the challenge.”
Madison Central had ten shots in the second half and five shots on goal, while Oxford didn’t record a shot or a shot on goal in the second half.
“We played great in the first half. Controlled the game and the pace, but in the second half they made adjustments and we got the red card, so playing a man down against a good team in the second half is hard to overcome,” said Oxford coach Hunter Crane. “Give them credit for taking advantage. We’re a very young team and we tried adjusting on the fly as quickly as we can, so possession was not in our favor in the second half.”
