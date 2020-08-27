TUPELO – There weren’t many holes in DeSoto Central’s game on Thursday night.
The visiting Lady Jaguars won their Division 1-6A opener against Tupelo, 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-16). Their defense was tough to crack, and their offense got crisper as the night went on.
“The first couple of sets we definitely made a lot of errors, gave them a lot of points,” DeSoto Central coach Margaret Falatko said. “But (Tupelo) played some great defense and picked up some balls that were well-hit on our end. We just made some adjustments, and I’m just proud of the mental component that these girls showed tonight, how they fought back to take control again.”
DeSoto Central (2-0, 1-0) got strong play at the net from Kennedy Smith and Amonie Silas, who had 11 and 10 kills, respectively. But libero Megan Harris makes the Lady Jags go. She had 22 digs and set the table offensively.
“She’s our captain, and she brings a lot of energy to the game, so she’s definitely somebody we rely on,” Falatko said. “She’s calling for our hitters what areas are open, so she’s got a big role and plays a big part in our matches.”
After surviving a late Tupelo rally in the opening game, DeSoto Central used a 9-1 run in Game 2 to gain some separation.
Aside from a handful of service errors, the Lady Jaguars navigated the third game with little trouble. Smith and Silas owned the net, thanks in large part to good sets by Gracie Tacker, who finished with 31 assists.
“If we give them a first good pass, then we tell (the hitters) where to hit. And based off where our setter sets the ball, we tell them where to hit, and they normally hit the shots very well,” Harris said.
Alissa Hawes led Tupelo (1-1, 1-1) with five kills, while Ivey Young had eight digs. The Lady Wave had only 17 total kills.
“This is the first good look we’ve had at ourselves and what do we really need to work on to improve to the next level,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “…We didn’t get the ball to our hitters as much as we wanted to, and that’s a credit to them keeping us on our heels.”