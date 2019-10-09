NETTLETON • The Hamilton Lady Lions swept their way to another third-round slow-pitch softball playoff appearance, winning 9-0 and 15-4 Tuesday night in their Class I second-round series against Nettleton.
“We weren’t real consistent, but when we hit it well, we hit it well,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “The first and second innings of this game, we hit well, top to bottom. If we play, we have a shot, but if not, anybody left can beat anybody.
“The positive for us is that the next round is at home.”
Hamilton started to come alive in the second inning of Game 1, scoring seven runs. Jordan Ray, Faith Fontenot and Madison Mitchell had RBI doubles, while Tori Harrison hit a two-run triple. Caylin Ferraro, Lann Hollis and Aniston Atkins also had RBI hits.
Nettleton held the Lady Lions until they added two more runs in the top of the seventh on back-to-back hits from Ferraro and Harrison.
The Lady Lions (26-1) came out swinging in Game 1, putting up four in the first and seven in the second. Fontenot drove in five runs in two plate appearances with a triple and a double, and Ferraro, Atkins, Mitchell and Faith Imel also had RBI hits.
Harrison ended the game with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth after Ferraro opened the frame with a single.
“Jordan had a phenomenal night, and Faith (Fontenot) hit it well,” Loague said. “Mollie (Cockerham) came through with some big hits, and Tori had a big home run to end it. I thought we played well defensively with just a couple of errors.”
Nettleton scored a run in the second on a Charleigh Hand RBI single and two in the fourth with hits off the bench from Molly Nichols with an RBI single and Jolie Kyle with a two-run double.
The Lady Lions move on to face the winner of the Smithville/Houston series, which went to three games Tuesday night.