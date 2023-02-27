JACKSON – Biggersville came out attacking and never let up.
The Lady Lions took down Bay Springs 63-49 in the Class 1A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday. That earns them a return trip to the state title game, which they won last season. Biggersville will face Ingomar at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Bay Springs (24-7) had a notable size advantage, but Biggersville (25-5) was not deterred.
“We knew coming in that they were big and strong and liked to block shots and contest shots,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “We wanted to take it at them and try to get them in foul trouble to loosen up a little of that.”
That effort was led by senior point guard Hannah Seago. She scored a team-high 17 points, with 13 of those coming at the foul line. Her fellow guards were also effective, especially Leileigh Moody (14 points).
The Lady Lions scored 36 points in the paint.
“We were trying to take it at them – shot fake, go right into them – and it worked,” Seago said.
Biggersville opened up a 30-10 lead in the second quarter, but Bay Springs closed the half with an 11-3 run to make it a 33-21 game.
Biggersville stuck to its game plan after the break and opened up a 49-33 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Asia Stafford anchored the Lady Lions in the post, with 15 points and 14 rebounds. As a team, Biggersville collected 43 rebounds, including 23 on the offensive end.
Bay Springs was woeful from outside, missing all 16 of their 3-point attempts. Gard Zaria Keyes and center Anna-Patrice Patterson scored 19 points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Biggersville went on a 12-4 run in the third quarter to open up a 49-31 lead.
Point Maker: Seago made just 2 of 13 from the field but was 13 of 18 at the free throw line. She also had six assists.
Talking Point: “We were going to let them shoot it. We stayed right in the paint, and we were going to give them that shot all night.” – Seago, on Bay Springs’ shooting woes
