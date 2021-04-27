HAMILTON – Hamilton used home field to its advantage on Tuesday night, bouncing back from a Game 1 loss against county rival Smithville to win a pair in their Class 1A second-round playoff series.
The Lady Lions won 6-4 and 7-4 to take the series and move on to face West Union in the third round.
"We had some huge innings and some girls that stroked the ball tonight," Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. "We're young, and if we get our heads right, we can compete with anything. Our problem all year has been letting one little thing get us down."
Hamilton trailed in both games. In Game 3, the Lady Lions were down 3-0 before tying the game in the third on Aniston Atkins' RBI single and Kylie Springfield's two-run double.
"I did not want this to be my last game tonight," said Atkins, one of three seniors for Hamilton. "I told all the girls that it's a six-inch game right here between the ears."
A four-run fifth inning that included a bases-clearing triple from Madison Mitchell put Hamilton up.
Abigail Gill did the same thing in Game 2 to give Hamilton a brief lead, and Springfield had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to put her team ahead for good.
Mitchell picked up the win in the circle in Game 2, while Afton Irvin did so in Game 3.
Smithville got a pair of hits each from Hallie Benson and Kelby Seales in Game 2. Benson and Chloe Summerford smashed back-to-back triples in Game 3 for the 3-0 lead. Benson had three of Smithville's eight hits in the third game.
Extra Bases
Big Innings: The Lady Lions scored all six runs in Game 2 in the final three innings, including two in the bottom of the sixth.
Big Stat: All of Hamilton's four runs in the go-ahead fifth inning in Game 3 came with two outs.
Coach Speak: "They are a good team and hit the ball well. I didn't think we capitalized on some situations early in the first game." – Smithville coach Jeremy Duke