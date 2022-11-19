BIGGERSVILLE – Mighty Choctaw Central had no answers for Goldee Butler and Asia Stafford.
The post duo combined for 28 points as Biggersville edged Choctaw Central 41-38 in a battle of defending state champions at the Lady Lions Classic on Saturday.
In a rough-and-tumble defensive affair, Butler and Stafford controlled the paint and the glass, with the latter snagging 14 rebounds.
“We were fortunate they were not as hot (shooting it) as I’ve seen them be,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “But we were able to rebound the basketball. I thought we dominated the glass. I thought Asia and Goldee were huge.”
Biggersville (3-1), the reigning 1A champ, out-rebounded the defending 4A champ 39-27. And Choctaw Central (5-1) had an unusually poor shooting game, making just 28.8% from the field, including 4 of 17 from 3-point range.
The Lady Lions were leading 35-32 after three quarters, and neither team was able to score again until the 5:00 mark of the fourth, when Stafford hit a spinning layup. Her 3-point play at 3:47 made it a 40-33 game, but Choctaw Central made one last push.
A Malaka Morris 3-pointer made it 41-38 with 51 seconds left. Biggersville turned it over with 30 seconds to go, got a stop, and then the Lady Warriors missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.
“We were all excited, because they’re a really big team, and we’re a little school, and people are probably doubting and thinking we’re going to lose. But we pulled through,” Stafford said.
The Lady Lions shot just 28.9% but got plenty of second-chance points thanks to Butler and Stafford. They also committed 22 turnovers but, on the whole, handled Choctaw’s relentless press well.
Butler scored 12 of her points in the first half as Biggersville took a 25-24 lead into the break.
“She played like the freakin’ stud she is,” Little said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Biggersville came up with three big defensive stops in the final 30 seconds.
Point Makers: Butler shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, while Stafford was 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 at the line.
Talking Point: “It’s a big win for us, but you play hard, you can beat anybody.” – Butler
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.