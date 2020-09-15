FALKNER • Kristi Montgomery couldn't have asked for a better start for her young Mantachie volleyball squad, which is in its third season as a program.
The Lady Mustangs swept Falkner in straight sets 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-9) on Tuesday to move to 12-2 on the season.
“Being a young program, I’m very pleased with where we are,” said Montgomery. “We’ve been able to put in some things this year other than just the normal, what I would say, 'beginner level volleyball.’ We’ve been able to put in a little more intermediate stuff. Our serves have looked a lot better, and we do a lot better job at the net.”
The Lady Mustangs rode three aces from libero Lynsey Barber and three kills from middle blocker Ella Pitts, both seniors, to a 25-15 win in the first set.
Mantachie carried that momentum into the second set, where freshman Ramsey Montgomery opened the game with a pair of kills and an ace for the quick 4-1 lead. Falkner (3-6) battled back to take a 12-10 lead with kills from Maggie King and Ava Palmer.
The Lady Eagles' two-point lead carried over to a 16-14 advantage after Harley Garner's third kill of the set. But Mantachie used a 6-0 run on two Barber aces and two kills from Madison Jones to regain control, taking a 2-0 match lead.
Barber finished the night with a match-high six aces. Jones and Montgomery tied with seven kills apiece.
Mantachie's roster features a mixture of experience and youth. The Lady Mustangs have eight freshman on the team with three seniors who help guide them along. That recipe is proving to be just right as the end of the regular season is three weeks away.
“I’m excited for our future of volleyball at Mantachie,” said Montgomery. “I’ve got eight freshman. Some are on JV, some are varsity, some of them are right there knocking on the door of getting on the floor. We are rotating 10, so I’ve tried all year long to get some of those kids some experience to play next year.”