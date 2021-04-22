Smithville has been a regular visitor to the softball state finals, but this year’s path to Starkville could prove especially challenging.
The Lady Seminoles (16-5) open the Class 1A playoffs today against Hickory Flat (5-12-1). The teams will play a doubleheader at Smithville, and if a third game is necessary, it will be played at Hickory Flat on Friday.
Assuming Smithville advances, it will face Hamilton in the next round. Myrtle, Pine Grove, Wheeler and 2019 state champ Vardaman are also teams the Lady Noles might have to contend with down the line.
“I feel like Myrtle’s probably the top dog. I don’t know that; I haven’t seen them play,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “But they beat Mantachie (Tuesday) night, so that’s a big deal in my opinion.”
Smithville reached the title series in 2019 against Vardaman. Its last title came in 2016 – it’s won three in all.
This year’s team is heavy on youth, with an eighth grader and six freshmen in the starting lineup. And the Lady Noles lost a key senior in shortstop Annie Brooke Morgan, who broke her leg last month.
“It’s not that dominant team we’ve had in the past,” Duke said. “I feel like we can make a run, but we’re going to have to play really well.”
Junior Chloe Summerford brings experience and stability to the pitcher’s circle. The fourth-year starter is 9-4 with a 1.69 ERA and 106 strikeouts.
At the plate, she’s batting .388. Most of Smithville’s lineup hits better than .300.
“I feel like on any given day that we’re good enough to compete,” Duke said.
Other series
Most playoff series will be played Friday and Saturday, but a handful of others start today.
West Union (4-12) and Ingomar (8-13) meet in another 1A series. Game 1 is at Ingomar, and then West Union will host Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 on Friday.
Tupelo (6-16) will host Madison Central (11-8) today for a 6A game and then hit the road Friday to finish the series.