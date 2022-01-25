AMORY – Amory had a slow start in the first round of the Class I girls soccer playoffs, but the Lady Panthers found their groove in the second half, scoring six goals in a 7-0 win over Winona on Tuesday.
“The first half was pretty bad. We kept it on their end, but movement wasn’t very good off the ball,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Velocity on shots and putting it away from the goalkeeper, we didn’t do a very good job of that, but I thought we played a bit better in the second half and with more of a chip on our shoulder.”
The two teams battled in a scoreless tie until Emma Gore put in her first goal in the 27th minute for a 1-0 Amory lead at the half.
Gore wasted no time scoring her second early in the second half, and Riley Todd found the back of the net to make it 3-0 five minutes later.
Macie Williams scored a goal and assisted Payton Ford on another midway through the second half.
Todd scored in the 69th minute, and Ford capped off the win a few minutes early with her second goal of the night as well in the 77th minute.
Amory held Winona to zero shots on the night.
“We have an opportunity on Saturday to do something that the Lady Panthers have never done, which is win and go to North half,” Clayton said. “We can do it, but we will have to play really smart and disciplined.”
(B) Amory 10, Yazoo County 0: The Panthers dominated from start to finish, mercy-ruling Yazoo County in 50 minutes.
“The guys came out from the first whistle, focused and ready to go,” Clayton said. “We were creative, especially in the first 25 minutes of the game.
Clayton Reese registered a hat trick in just the first 10 minutes and added his fourth goal of the night less than four minutes later.
Freshman Ben Gault came off the bench to notch the Panthers’ second hat trick, scoring two of his three goals in the second half. Cayden Smith added two more goals late in the first half, and Dylan Thompson finished off the night with the final score.
“Clayton had a huge night, and it was good to see Ben get that hat trick, too,” Clayton said. “Reed (Stanford) gave us some really good service from the sides, and everybody was solid with the guys.”
Both Amory teams will host Forest in the second round, likely on Saturday.