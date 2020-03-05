Winning has not gotten old for Pine Grove.
The Lady Panthers have won three straight MHSAA Class 1A state championships, and they go for a four-peat today when they meet Baldwyn at 1 p.m. at The Pavilion on the Ole Miss campus.
It’s the first of four games today, three of which involve area teams. At 3 p.m., Ingomar and Baldwyn meet in the 1A boys final, followed by Ripley’s girls against Moss Point in 4A.
For Pine Grove (29-8), this run has been just as special as previous ones.
“Something my pastor from my church has told us is don’t let the familiarity from being here the past years ruin the experience from this year,” said guard Bella Jumper. “Even though we’ve been here and experienced it, we have an opportunity to do something not a lot of teams do.”
Jumper is one of five seniors on the team, and coach Katie Bates got a little choked up after Monday’s semifinal win when talking about the group.
“Four of the five are battling injuries,” Bates said. “… Most kids would have used it as an excuse, but they just put more tape on it, and they’re ready to go.”
Loren Elliott is dealing with a cartilage issue but leads the Lady Panthers in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Jumper (9.4 ppg) has a bone bruise, while forward Karlie Rogers (9.1 ppg) has been battling a bum knee all season.
Point guard Brianna Baggett suffered an ACL injury right before the postseason. Reserve Jenna Pannell is the only healthy one of the bunch.
Despite all the injuries, Pine Grove again finds itself near the summit of 1A girls basketball.
“This is their goal for these seniors, to actually get to this game for the fourth year, their entire high school career,” Bates said. “It speaks volumes about them.”