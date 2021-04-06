Amory softball has started strong, but that addresses only half of the team mantra.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, have won six-straight games and boast a 14-4 record, including 4-0 in Division 1-3A play. But several big tests await, including a pair of division games this week against Kossuth (9-7, 4-1) – today at home, Thursday on the road.
“I just hope we continue to peak,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We’re 14-4, we’re winning a lot of big games. I just hope our girls keep that same focus, the same mentality. Our thing this year is ‘from start to finish.’ You’ve got to start it, and you’ve also got to finish it.”
Not finishing strong has occasionally been an issue this season; in two of its losses, Amory saw early leads against Itawamba AHS and Hatley evaporate. So Seger began spending more time in practice on late-game situations to help her players keep their edge.
The Lady Panthers have responded well.
“The group I’ve got this year, they fight. They get mad and they fight back,” Seger said. “They don’t do it with emotion. They answer back, and that’s what I really like about them, is that they’re young and they want to play and they want to win.”
Amory has won a lot of its games by overwhelming the opponent offensively. The Lady Panthers are hitting .390 as a team and averaging 8.4 runs per game.
Pitcher/first baseman Reese Griffith leads the way with a .509 average, followed by shortstop/pitcher Ella Phillips (.460), middle infielder Macie Williams (.440) and left fielder Emarie Boddie (.435). Karsten Sanders is hitting .364 with a team-high 31 RBIs.
Phillips had a home run and a triple in an 11-4 win over Tupelo last week.
“Ella’s been a powerhouse,” Seger said.
When they face Kossuth this week, the Lady Panthers will stick with the aggressive approach that’s worked so well.
“They’re probably going to try to keep the ball on the outside part of the plate, which we’ve got to be able to attack and hit it in the zone, inside and away, and be productive,” Seger said.
In a division that also includes No. 6 Booneville, Amory has little room for error. Finishing the regular season strong is a must.
“We’ve got to keep all the little things intact, too,” said Seger. “I tell them all the time it’s the little things that make the big things happen.”