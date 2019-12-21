AMORY • The Amory Lady Panthers led by as many as nine in the second half but fought off a potential Nettleton comeback in the final two minutes to secure a 42-39 Division 1-3A win on Friday night.
Amory’s Amaya Trimble secured the win by making three of her four free throws in the last 14 seconds.
“They threw a few shots in, and that’s a credit to them. We weren’t really on top of our game,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We fought through a slow night for us offensively though and guarded enough to get a win.”
The two teams were tied 9-9 at the end of the first, but Jatavia Smith sank a three-pointer to push Amory ahead to open the second.
Trimble, Jillian Cox, Laney Howell, Kimiya Parks and Jhalia Small helped extend that to nine at the half at 24-15, but a couple of Bricelyn Morris threes in the third quarter cut it to six for Nettleton.
Miah Hall brought the Lady Tigers closer with six points early in the fourth, and Annalyn Housley sank a three to trail 39-36 with 30 seconds to go.
Hall, who had a game-high 16 points, completed a three-point play to make it 41-39 with six seconds to go.
(B) Nettleton 59, Amory 58: The Tigers improved to 3-0 in Division 1-3A, grabbing the lead for good in the third quarter and holding off a late Amory charge.
Jamerson Martin’s 27 points for Amory led all scorers. Jacorrien Moore finished with 20, and Keylin Ruff and Dedrick Johnson added 17 and 14 points respectively for Nettleton.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: With 3:03 left, Trimble hit an old-fashioned three-point play for a 39-31 lead.
Point Makers: Small and Trimble combined for 24 of Amory’s 42 points with 12 each.
Talking Point: “We had a bad second quarter, missed too many free throws, and we missed three times on inbound plays that we shouldn’t have let them score on.” – Nettleton coach Shane Hayles