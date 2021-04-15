AMORY - Amory rallied in an interesting way on Thursday night in its Division 1-3A softball showdown with Nettleton.
Down 5-4 with two outs, Macie Williams extended the sixth inning when she reached on catcher's interference on what appeared to be an inning-ending fly out. Amory continued the rally from there, adding three more runs to come back with a 7-5 win.
"I knew it was crucial right there, two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and we don't have much time," Williams said. "I knew I needed to get on somehow, some way and lucked up with the catcher's interference. This rally was big."
The Lady Panthers added three more after the catcher's interference with Reese Griffith's bases-loaded walk and Karsen Sanders' two-run, go-ahead double. Ella Phillips had started the rally by smoking a triple and scoring on Emma Pinkerton's RBI double.
"When we're struggling at the plate, we couldn't get things going for us early in the game," Amory coach Jessica Seger said. "Nettleton made some big defensive plays. I'm proud of the way our girls kept their fight and focus when everything wasn't in our favor."
Nettleton went up 3-2 in the third after a Zion Seals triple and an error and added two more in the fifth that included another base hit from Seals and an RBI single by Anna Claire Harris.
Amory won the first game 14-10 after leading 12-1 on Wednesday afternoon when the game was suspended due to rain. Sanders for Amory and Harris for Nettleton drove in three runs apiece.
The sweep ensures a playoff spot for Amory, which still has two division games left with Booneville.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Amory scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, sparked by Ella Phillips' triple.
Big Stat: The Lady Panthers had just three hits before the sixth where they cranked out four hits.
Coach Speak: "The kids came over here today and played their guts out. We got in such a big hole yesterday, and we fought today." - Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd