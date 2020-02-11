FULTON – Shannon mounted a monumental comeback to keep its season alive on Tuesday night.
The Lady Red Raiders, who trailed by 22 points in the second quarter, pulled out a 56-51 win over Mooreville in the first round of the Division 2-4A tournament at the Davis Event Center.
Shannon (8-15) qualified for the playoffs with the victory, a result that seemed highly unlikely when Mooreville was leading 31-9.
“I didn’t plan that,” Shannon coach Warren Jennings said. “What I planned was to take a good lead in the beginning and keep it.”
Shannon’s first lead didn’t come until the 2:42 mark of the fourth quarter, when Allenna McDowell knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 48-47.
Mooreville (8-19) retook the lead moments later on a Kara Hays layup, but that was the Lady Troopers’ last field goal of the game. Jamiyia Bowen put Shannon up to stay soon after with a layin.
The Lady Raiders got back in the game by forcing turnovers. They cut the 31-9 deficit to 32-19 by halftime, but it was still a 13-point game entering the fourth.
Christani Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Taiavodi Jackson had a 3-point play to quickly cut Mooreville’s lead to six points just 74 seconds into the final period.
Shannon outscored Mooreville 29-11 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve done that off and on all year, where we had trouble scoring,” Mooreville coach Roman Doty said. “And we hit one of those spurts where we had a hard time, started to panic a little bit, but then we battled back, and I thought we were going to be able to play through it.”
McDowell led Shannon with 15 points. Bowen, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, gave Mooreville trouble in the post on both ends. She finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and six blocks.
“When she’s able to do that on both ends, it’s a different ballgame. Because most teams don’t have an answer for that,” Jennings said.
Hays led Mooreville with 19 points, while Ally Grace Bounds had 14 points and 13 boards.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Shannon opened the fourth quarter with a 16-4 run to get back in it.
Point Maker: Hays made 8 of 12 free throws and scored nine points in the fourth.
Talking Point: “I told them in the locker room, I wish I had a dollar for every time somebody told me, ‘Coach, your girls are improved. Coach, your girls played really hard.’” – Doty