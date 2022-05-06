SMITHVILLE – Vardaman sluggers Maddie Terrell and Makynlie Jones did their damage at the plate early in the game.
With the two receiving seven total walks on the night after hitting home runs, the rest of the Lady Rams' lineup came through to drive in another eight runs as Vardaman downed Smithville, 12-6, in the opener of their Class 1A third-round playoff series.
"We have dealt with that all year, that once those two hit one or two, people want to take it out of their hands," Vardaman coach Josh Hegwood said. "That still puts people on base constantly. The team aspect of it is that somebody else has to step up, and they can do that."
Terrell launched a solo homer on the first pitch of the game, and Jones hit her three-run shot to tie the game after Smithville scored four in the second after an error to take the lead, including an RBI double by Hallie Benson.
Amry Logan put the Lady Rams up 5-4 with her RBI single, but the Lady Noles responded with a solo shot by Kelby Seales to tie it up.
But Vardaman exploded for seven runs over the final four innings, which included a four-run seventh with run-scoring hits by Kyleigh Scott and Addison Lucius.
Jones picked up the win, striking out four and walking none. She held Smithville to just one run from the fifth inning on – an RBI single from Andi Kate Holloway in the sixth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Up by just two, the Lady Rams exploded for four insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Big Stat: Terrell and Jones each received three intentional passes after their home runs.
Coach Speak: "They had more timely hitting than we did tonight, and their power hitters in the 1 and 3 holes are dangerous, so we walked them the rest of the game and made the rest of the lineup hit." – Smithville's Jeremy Duke