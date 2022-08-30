HICKORY FLAT – Adam Mauney wanted his Hickory Flat team to set the tone on Tuesday night.
The No. 3-ranked Lady Rebels answered his command, winning an all-important first set to catapult them into a 3-1 win over Walnut (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22).
“The past several years going up against Walnut, they’re a very tough team. It’s always a close game,” Mauney said. “I felt like whoever won that first set was going to have a big leg up in the match. I was feeling very relieved when we won that first set.”
With his team down 20-19 in the opening frame, Mauney called a timeout to remind the Lady Rebels of the stakes, and to make an important substitution.
Up to that point, 6-foot-1 middle blocker Camri Westmoreland hadn’t registered a kill or factored much into the scoring. But following the break, Mauney inserted the junior back into the match, and she sparked a 6-1 end to the set with a trio of kills – two immediately following the timeout and the last coming to seal a 25-21 win.
“We saw a weak spot to where I told Abby (Tatum) to set middle as many times as she can because Camri was going to kill it every time she put a good swing on it,” said Mauney.
Walnut (13-4) bounced back to win the second set behind outside hitter Madi Kate Vuncannon, who had five our game-high 14 kills in the set to tie the match 1-1.
In the third set, the Lady Rebels (8-2) jumped out to a 12-4 lead with Westmoreland tallying two more kills in part of an 8-0 run. Walnut got within three late in the set, but mistakes continued to pile up and hurt its cause.
Hickory Flat needed no help early in the fourth set, leading 9-2 behind three kills from Jolee Young, one apiece from Westmoreland and Anna Reese Woods, and two service aces from Tatum and Anna Rose Work.
As the Lady Wildcats climbed back to take a 16-15 lead, the combination of unforced errors and a trio of points scored by Tatum on deep pushes allowed Hickory Flat to hold on for a 25-22 decision.
Walnut committed 29 attacking errors, while totaling 31 kills as a team.
“Sometimes it’s the pass, sometimes it’s the set that gets our attackers scrambling, and sometimes it’s just the attackers themselves being in their own head and not making good swings. It’s just a collective effort when you have that many mistakes,” Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper said.
Young led Hickory Flat with 11 of the team’s 36 kills. Westmoreland added 10 and three blocks. Tatum notched 28 assists and four aces.
