HICKORY FLAT • It’s never too early in a season to have statement wins. Hickory Flat is starting to pile them up.
Fresh off a five-set upset of No. 3-ranked Belmont on Monday night, the defending Class 1A champs showcased their contender status with a dominant 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-23, 25-15) of No. 5 Kossuth on Tuesday night.
“This was really big because everybody expects them to win state, and everybody thinks we’re not going to do good this year, but we just came out and showed them how good we’re going to be,” said senior setter Abby Tatum, who led the charge with 19 assists.
Hickory Flat (6-1) raced out to big leads early in each set, forcing the Lady Aggies (6-2) to chase the whole match.
The Lady Rebels built leads of 9-4, 11-2, and 7-1 in each game, in part because of a strong effort from the service line, executing 11 aces to just seven errors on the night.
“The serves this game have been the best we’ve had all year so far,” Hickory Flat head coach Adam Mauney said. “When we’re serving like that our momentum is high and we’re confident in everything we do.”
The leads in the first and third sets were too much for Kossuth to overcome, but the second set saw the Lady Aggies erase a nine-point deficit after a Bailey Wilbanks ace knotted the game at 20-20. But two service errors, paired with a trio of kills from Hickory Flat, cemented their fate with a 2-0 hole.
Mistakes littered an experienced Kossuth team all night, with 40 combined errors over three frames.
“We didn’t execute tonight. And by not doing our game, we didn’t control the ball,” said Kossuth coach Dawnell Haupt. “Ninety-nine percent of the time we control the ball, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Tatum set the table for a well-balanced attack of Hickory Flat, which is adjusting well in life without graduated All-Area standout Emma Wilson. Junior Vonterrica Garner led with six kills, followed by five from Camri Westmoreland, and four apiece from Sarah Jo Skelton and Jolee Young.
The win marks the Lady Rebels’ sixth in a row, including a road win over defending 4A champ Pontotoc. Another road test awaits next Tuesday at 5A power Lafayette.
“We’re only going up from here. We’re only going to get better,” said Tatum. “There’s no going down.”
